All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 115 Hampshire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
115 Hampshire Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

115 Hampshire Street

115 Hampshire Street · (617) 872-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Hampshire Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 Available 09/01/20 This 3BR does NOT become available that often! Nice apartment with good layout only about 10 minutes walking to Kendall Sq. Unit has 1.5 baths, a nice sized porch, hardwood floors, and a modern kitchen. Available Sep. 1st and pets are negotiable!

Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/115-hampshire-st-cambridge-ma-02139-usa-unit-2/0814b8bb-3b37-4c04-9c43-3b8b80727e1e

(RLNE5806715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Hampshire Street have any available units?
115 Hampshire Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Hampshire Street have?
Some of 115 Hampshire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hampshire Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Hampshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Hampshire Street offer parking?
No, 115 Hampshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Hampshire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 115 Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Hampshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 115 Hampshire Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Zinc
22 Water St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity