115 Hampshire Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

2 Available 09/01/20 This 3BR does NOT become available that often! Nice apartment with good layout only about 10 minutes walking to Kendall Sq. Unit has 1.5 baths, a nice sized porch, hardwood floors, and a modern kitchen. Available Sep. 1st and pets are negotiable!



Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/115-hampshire-st-cambridge-ma-02139-usa-unit-2/0814b8bb-3b37-4c04-9c43-3b8b80727e1e



(RLNE5806715)