Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

1137 Massachusetts Ave

1137 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1137 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
fireplace
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Located in the heart of Harvard Square, this sunny and spacious 1-bed unit sits in a very elegant building one block to Harvard Yard. This third-floor front facing unit offers a large and comfortable bedroom, a living room with high ceilings, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and oversized bow windows with an abundance of natural light. Building surrounded by restaurants, shops, cafes and all conveniences. Professionally managed with laundry facility, extra storage and bike room on-site. Less than a 5-minutes to Harvard Redline T stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
1137 Massachusetts Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 1137 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1137 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
No, 1137 Massachusetts Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Massachusetts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 1137 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 1137 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
