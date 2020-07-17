1137 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors elevator fireplace bike storage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Located in the heart of Harvard Square, this sunny and spacious 1-bed unit sits in a very elegant building one block to Harvard Yard. This third-floor front facing unit offers a large and comfortable bedroom, a living room with high ceilings, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and oversized bow windows with an abundance of natural light. Building surrounded by restaurants, shops, cafes and all conveniences. Professionally managed with laundry facility, extra storage and bike room on-site. Less than a 5-minutes to Harvard Redline T stop.