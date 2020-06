Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This top floor unit enjoys incredible light. It has a separate intimate and renovated kitchen, a generous living room, an alcove that serves as a bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and a full bathroom. The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with a a walk-in tile shower and nicely balances the hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. The windows also have leaded glass.



Terms: One year lease