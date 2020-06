Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Wonderful condo for rent with a grand layout and private entrance. Laundry in unit and parking available for at least 2 cars. Directly across the street from Brookline High and Brookline Village Train strop offering an array of public transit in and out of the city and walk -ability to many restaurants and Coolidge Corner, Washington Sq and Brookline Village centers. This will not last long! Please see this today