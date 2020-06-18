92 Sewall Ave.

92 Sewall Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446 Coolidge Corner
Room for rent with private bath in the Bertram Inn in Coolidge Corner. Each room is fully furnished. Room rents range from $1100-$1500 depending on size. All utilities including internet included in the rent. Realtor's fee applies. Very flexible lease term. (TAW. or 3-6 month lease term.) Call to discuss. LB for front door key- Above MB 0318
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
