92 Sewall Ave.

Amenities

some paid utils internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Room for rent with private bath in the Bertram Inn in Coolidge Corner. Each room is fully furnished. Room rents range from $1100-$1500 depending on size. All utilities including internet included in the rent. Realtor's fee applies. Very flexible lease term. (TAW. or 3-6 month lease term.) Call to discuss. LB for front door key- Above MB 0318



Terms: One year lease