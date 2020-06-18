All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

92 Sewall Ave.

92 Sewall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

92 Sewall Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for rent with private bath in the Bertram Inn in Coolidge Corner. Each room is fully furnished. Room rents range from $1100-$1500 depending on size. All utilities including internet included in the rent. Realtor's fee applies. Very flexible lease term. (TAW. or 3-6 month lease term.) Call to discuss. LB for front door key- Above MB 0318

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Sewall Ave. have any available units?
92 Sewall Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 92 Sewall Ave. have?
Some of 92 Sewall Ave.'s amenities include some paid utils, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Sewall Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
92 Sewall Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Sewall Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 92 Sewall Ave. offer parking?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 92 Sewall Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Sewall Ave. have a pool?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 92 Sewall Ave. have accessible units?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Sewall Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Sewall Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Sewall Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
