Spacious floor through three bedroom, with two full renovated baths, on the second floor of a brownstone building in the Heart of Coolidge Corner, available September 1st! This beautiful unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of windows, great light, exposed brick, a recently renovated eat in kitchen and a private back porch. There's laundry on the premises and one cat is allowed. For further information and showings call Heidi at 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease