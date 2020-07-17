7 High Street Pl.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

This apartment is just renovated recently. It's on the 1st floor of a 3-family property directly facing a nice quiet park in Brookline Village. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, a living room, a very large eat-in kitchen, and a bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with high end cabinets, marble counter top, disposal, dishwasher and marble floor. Hardwood floors are throughout all other rooms. Coin-operated laundry is in the basement. The rent is also includes a parking space. Utilities are not included.



Terms: One year lease