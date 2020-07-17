All apartments in Brookline
7 High Street Pl.

Location

7 High Street Place, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment is just renovated recently. It's on the 1st floor of a 3-family property directly facing a nice quiet park in Brookline Village. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, a living room, a very large eat-in kitchen, and a bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with high end cabinets, marble counter top, disposal, dishwasher and marble floor. Hardwood floors are throughout all other rooms. Coin-operated laundry is in the basement. The rent is also includes a parking space. Utilities are not included.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 High Street Pl. have any available units?
7 High Street Pl. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 High Street Pl. have?
Some of 7 High Street Pl.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 High Street Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7 High Street Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 High Street Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 7 High Street Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 7 High Street Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 7 High Street Pl. offers parking.
Does 7 High Street Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 High Street Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 High Street Pl. have a pool?
No, 7 High Street Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7 High Street Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7 High Street Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 High Street Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 High Street Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 High Street Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 High Street Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
