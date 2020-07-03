42 Cameron

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come move in to this beautiful new luxury renovation in Brooklne. Top floor unit available in lovely Brownstone. 2 bedroom,1 bath with parking. Features include: Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances built in breakfast bar with overhead pendant lights, & a wine fridge. 2 large bedrooms with excellent closet space, and a state of the art marble bath (heated floors, towel warmer, Jacuzzi tub). There are hardwood floors throughout and central air conditioning. There is a rear deck and a common roof deck with nice views. Rent includes 1 parking space. Building has laundry in the basement. Convenient location to the T, Downtown Boston or the Longwood Medical Area.