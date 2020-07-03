All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

42 Cameron

42 Cameron Street · (617) 416-8586
Location

42 Cameron Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come move in to this beautiful new luxury renovation in Brooklne. Top floor unit available in lovely Brownstone. 2 bedroom,1 bath with parking. Features include: Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances built in breakfast bar with overhead pendant lights, & a wine fridge. 2 large bedrooms with excellent closet space, and a state of the art marble bath (heated floors, towel warmer, Jacuzzi tub). There are hardwood floors throughout and central air conditioning. There is a rear deck and a common roof deck with nice views. Rent includes 1 parking space. Building has laundry in the basement. Convenient location to the T, Downtown Boston or the Longwood Medical Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Cameron have any available units?
42 Cameron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 42 Cameron have?
Some of 42 Cameron's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Cameron currently offering any rent specials?
42 Cameron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Cameron pet-friendly?
No, 42 Cameron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 42 Cameron offer parking?
Yes, 42 Cameron offers parking.
Does 42 Cameron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Cameron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Cameron have a pool?
No, 42 Cameron does not have a pool.
Does 42 Cameron have accessible units?
No, 42 Cameron does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Cameron have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Cameron does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Cameron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Cameron has units with air conditioning.
