Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

324 Tappan Street Apt ##1, Brookline, MA 02445 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. **FURNISHED** Short or Long term rental available. One of the Beaconsfield Terraces originally built by Eugene R. Knapp in 1891, known as the Marguerite Terrace, this Chateauesque-style masonry building is quintessential Brookline. This luxurious fully furnished unit has been beautifully transformed with luxury finishes, high ceilings, beautiful wood work, and a chef's kitchen. The entrance opens to a foyer with rich woodworking and Black walnut hardwood floors. The living and dining room boosts oversized windows that flood the space with natural sunlight. The chef’s kitchen boasts locally hand-crafted cabinetry, intentionally designed for functionality and style. The white marble countertops and stainless steel appliances finish the space. Four spacious bedrooms each come with ample closet space. (1) overnight parking space available about appx 2 blocks away and included in rent. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3588238 ]