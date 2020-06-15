All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:02 PM

324 Tappan Street

324 Tappan Street · (617) 501-6491
Location

324 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1916 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
324 Tappan Street Apt ##1, Brookline, MA 02445 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. **FURNISHED** Short or Long term rental available. One of the Beaconsfield Terraces originally built by Eugene R. Knapp in 1891, known as the Marguerite Terrace, this Chateauesque-style masonry building is quintessential Brookline. This luxurious fully furnished unit has been beautifully transformed with luxury finishes, high ceilings, beautiful wood work, and a chef's kitchen. The entrance opens to a foyer with rich woodworking and Black walnut hardwood floors. The living and dining room boosts oversized windows that flood the space with natural sunlight. The chef’s kitchen boasts locally hand-crafted cabinetry, intentionally designed for functionality and style. The white marble countertops and stainless steel appliances finish the space. Four spacious bedrooms each come with ample closet space. (1) overnight parking space available about appx 2 blocks away and included in rent. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3588238 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Tappan Street have any available units?
324 Tappan Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 Tappan Street have?
Some of 324 Tappan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Tappan Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Tappan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Tappan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Tappan Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 Tappan Street offer parking?
Yes, 324 Tappan Street does offer parking.
Does 324 Tappan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Tappan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Tappan Street have a pool?
No, 324 Tappan Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Tappan Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Tappan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Tappan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Tappan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Tappan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Tappan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
