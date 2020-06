Amenities

Exclusive Corey Hill neighborhood, 5 min walk to T and buses, easy access to BU, BC, Longwood Medical, Downtown Boston, MIT and Harvard shuttles. Driscoll Elementary and Brookline High school district. Five bedrooms, two full baths on two top floors of the brick house. Bosh laundry, kitchenette. hardwood floors. central A/C, 2 zones. One parking space available. Weekly professional cleaning included. Available fully or partly furnished, or unfurnished. No pets. No smoking. No vaping.