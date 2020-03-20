All apartments in Brookline
20 Stearns
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

20 Stearns

20 Stearns Road · (617) 975-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Stearns Road, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Very nice unit in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Spacious unit with new floors throughout the unit. There are Two bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. There is a balcony off of the living room. There is a dishwasher in the kitchen. There is a nice dining area as well. An outdoor parking spot is included with rent. There is laundry in the basement. There is also an elevator in the building. This unit is available 6/1/20. It's a very short walk to the heart of Coolidge Corner, Trader Joe's, Beacon St., the T, and lots of shops and restaurants. Please come take a look soon....this will not last. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/7ff14262-c1b8-4a38-b2bd-cc4ec384f3b6/ Nice Brick Building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Stearns have any available units?
20 Stearns has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Stearns have?
Some of 20 Stearns's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Stearns currently offering any rent specials?
20 Stearns isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Stearns pet-friendly?
No, 20 Stearns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 20 Stearns offer parking?
Yes, 20 Stearns does offer parking.
Does 20 Stearns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Stearns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Stearns have a pool?
No, 20 Stearns does not have a pool.
Does 20 Stearns have accessible units?
No, 20 Stearns does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Stearns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Stearns has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Stearns have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Stearns does not have units with air conditioning.
