20 Stearns

Very nice unit in the heart of Coolidge Corner. Spacious unit with new floors throughout the unit. There are Two bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. There is a balcony off of the living room. There is a dishwasher in the kitchen. There is a nice dining area as well. An outdoor parking spot is included with rent. There is laundry in the basement. There is also an elevator in the building. This unit is available 6/1/20. It's a very short walk to the heart of Coolidge Corner, Trader Joe's, Beacon St., the T, and lots of shops and restaurants. Please come take a look soon....this will not last. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/7ff14262-c1b8-4a38-b2bd-cc4ec384f3b6/ Nice Brick Building.



Terms: One year lease