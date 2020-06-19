All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

1774 Beacon St

1774 Beacon Street · (617) 731-9454
Location

1774 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE NOW! This spacious, renovated quiet condo near Cleveland Circle features 2 beds, 2 full baths, plenty of storage, and gleaming hardwood floors. It also includes custom cabinetry with wine rack, stainless refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, disposal, and a beautiful decorative fireplace with charming period details in the large living room. Landlord pays for heat and water. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Parking included. Fantastic location with T stop right out of the front door and great restaurants, retail and banks in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Beacon St have any available units?
1774 Beacon St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1774 Beacon St have?
Some of 1774 Beacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 1774 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1774 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 1774 Beacon St does offer parking.
Does 1774 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1774 Beacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 1774 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 1774 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1774 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Beacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1774 Beacon St does not have units with air conditioning.
