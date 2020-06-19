1774 Beacon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE NOW! This spacious, renovated quiet condo near Cleveland Circle features 2 beds, 2 full baths, plenty of storage, and gleaming hardwood floors. It also includes custom cabinetry with wine rack, stainless refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, disposal, and a beautiful decorative fireplace with charming period details in the large living room. Landlord pays for heat and water. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Parking included. Fantastic location with T stop right out of the front door and great restaurants, retail and banks in the area.