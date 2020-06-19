1774 Beacon St

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE NOW! This spacious, renovated quiet condo near Cleveland Circle features 2 beds, 2 full baths, plenty of storage, and gleaming hardwood floors. It also includes custom cabinetry with wine rack, stainless refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, disposal, and a beautiful decorative fireplace with charming period details in the large living room. Landlord pays for heat and water. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Parking included. Fantastic location with T stop right out of the front door and great restaurants, retail and banks in the area.