Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 09/01/20 3 bed 2 bath in Brookline- only half fee! - Property Id: 310869



Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in Brookline with heat and hot water included!

Updated eat in kitchen, living room and hardwood floors throughout. This sunny apartment has laundry in the building and 1 off-street parking spot included. Great location just a walk to Coolidge Corner, supermarkets, shops and the Green Line.

NO BROKER FEE REQUIRED!

Video tour available upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/175-harvard-ave-brookline-ma/310869

No Pets Allowed



