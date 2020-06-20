All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

168 Winthrop Road

168 Winthrop Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

168 Winthrop Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
168 Winthrop Road Apt #A, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Adorable 1 bedroom in the heart of Washington Square! Open layout, parking for rent, hardwood floors, heat & hot water included. Enjoy the convenience of the C or D lines with the best restaurants Brookline has to offer! Video tour available by request. No pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584882 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Winthrop Road have any available units?
168 Winthrop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 168 Winthrop Road currently offering any rent specials?
168 Winthrop Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Winthrop Road pet-friendly?
No, 168 Winthrop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 168 Winthrop Road offer parking?
Yes, 168 Winthrop Road does offer parking.
Does 168 Winthrop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Winthrop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Winthrop Road have a pool?
No, 168 Winthrop Road does not have a pool.
Does 168 Winthrop Road have accessible units?
No, 168 Winthrop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Winthrop Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Winthrop Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Winthrop Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Winthrop Road does not have units with air conditioning.
