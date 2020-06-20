Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

168 Winthrop Road Apt #A, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Adorable 1 bedroom in the heart of Washington Square! Open layout, parking for rent, hardwood floors, heat & hot water included. Enjoy the convenience of the C or D lines with the best restaurants Brookline has to offer! Video tour available by request. No pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584882 ]