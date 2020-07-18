All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM

156 Coolidge

156 Coolidge Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

156 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 156 Coolidge have any available units?
156 Coolidge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 156 Coolidge have?
Some of 156 Coolidge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Coolidge currently offering any rent specials?
156 Coolidge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Coolidge pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Coolidge is pet friendly.
Does 156 Coolidge offer parking?
No, 156 Coolidge does not offer parking.
Does 156 Coolidge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Coolidge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Coolidge have a pool?
No, 156 Coolidge does not have a pool.
Does 156 Coolidge have accessible units?
No, 156 Coolidge does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Coolidge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Coolidge has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Coolidge have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Coolidge does not have units with air conditioning.

