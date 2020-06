Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Fantastic one-bedroom on the 1400 bloc of Beacon Street of Brookline. Short walk to Coolidge Corner. Steps to the C Line near by the D line. - Professionally Managed - Conveniently located near the C, and D Lines - Right by the Coolidge Corner - Laundry facilities in building - Rent included heat & hot water Public Transportation: Bus: 65, Washington St opp Gardner Rd (0.14 mi) Bus: 66, Harvard St @ Shailer St (0.31 mi) Tram: C, Brandon Hall (0.07 mi)



Terms: One year lease