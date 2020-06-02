1090 Beacon St G3

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit G3 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Location - Longwood One Bed for July 1 - Property Id: 269843



Location, location, location - incredible spot in Brookline with tons of floor space. Walking distance to Longwood, Fenway, and Coolidge Corner! Directly in front of the peaceful Amory Park. Short walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and more - heat and hot water included, cat-friendly, and with parking for rent! Available 7/1, with a virtual tour coming soon - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269843

Property Id 269843



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5759063)