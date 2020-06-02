All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1090 Beacon St G3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1090 Beacon St G3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1090 Beacon St G3

1090 Beacon Street · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1090 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G3 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit G3 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Location - Longwood One Bed for July 1 - Property Id: 269843

Location, location, location - incredible spot in Brookline with tons of floor space. Walking distance to Longwood, Fenway, and Coolidge Corner! Directly in front of the peaceful Amory Park. Short walk to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and more - heat and hot water included, cat-friendly, and with parking for rent! Available 7/1, with a virtual tour coming soon - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269843
Property Id 269843

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5759063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Beacon St G3 have any available units?
1090 Beacon St G3 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1090 Beacon St G3 have?
Some of 1090 Beacon St G3's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Beacon St G3 currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Beacon St G3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Beacon St G3 pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Beacon St G3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1090 Beacon St G3 offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Beacon St G3 does offer parking.
Does 1090 Beacon St G3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Beacon St G3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Beacon St G3 have a pool?
No, 1090 Beacon St G3 does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Beacon St G3 have accessible units?
No, 1090 Beacon St G3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Beacon St G3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Beacon St G3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Beacon St G3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Beacon St G3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1090 Beacon St G3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity