1030 Beacon

This is a private room for rent. Fully furnished and all utilities included. Available short term until mid April. Shared bathroom w/ the other rooms on the floor and shared kitchen with the building. Unit Description: Private room available in Brownstone right across from the Green Line stop. Our room is clean sunny well maintained in a a great location very close to Fenway Longwood Medical area hospitals. All utilities included - including heat hot water gas and electric. Wifi included. Full sized bed hardwood floors TV fridge microwave coffee maker computer desk and sound machine. Bathroom is shared with one other room. Use of full kitchen - shared patio. Very easy access to Longwood Medical area hospitals - Beth Israel Dana Farber Brigham and Woman