Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1030 Beacon

1030 Beacon Street
Location

1030 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
microwave
internet access
furnished
This is a private room for rent. Fully furnished and all utilities included. Available short term until mid April. Shared bathroom w/ the other rooms on the floor and shared kitchen with the building. Unit Description: Private room available in Brownstone right across from the Green Line stop. Our room is clean sunny well maintained in a a great location very close to Fenway Longwood Medical area hospitals. All utilities included - including heat hot water gas and electric. Wifi included. Full sized bed hardwood floors TV fridge microwave coffee maker computer desk and sound machine. Bathroom is shared with one other room. Use of full kitchen - shared patio. Very easy access to Longwood Medical area hospitals - Beth Israel Dana Farber Brigham and Woman

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Beacon have any available units?
1030 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1030 Beacon have?
Some of 1030 Beacon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1030 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1030 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1030 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1030 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
