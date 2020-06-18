All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

103 Monmouth St

103 Monmouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Monmouth Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
pool
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/20 Pool, doorman, package receptionist - Property Id: 306527

We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.

Huge 7th floor 3 bed/2bath located on Monmouth St. Managed building, pool, H&HW included, private balcony and more. Please tell me more about yourself and your move and we an arrange a tour of the building.

3D tour upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306527
Property Id 306527

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5879232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Monmouth St have any available units?
103 Monmouth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 103 Monmouth St have?
Some of 103 Monmouth St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Monmouth St currently offering any rent specials?
103 Monmouth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Monmouth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Monmouth St is pet friendly.
Does 103 Monmouth St offer parking?
No, 103 Monmouth St does not offer parking.
Does 103 Monmouth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Monmouth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Monmouth St have a pool?
Yes, 103 Monmouth St has a pool.
Does 103 Monmouth St have accessible units?
No, 103 Monmouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Monmouth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Monmouth St has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Monmouth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Monmouth St does not have units with air conditioning.
