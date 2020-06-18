103 Monmouth St

Amenities

We are now approaching the end of the rental season so if you are still needing to find a place, I can help you as we are seeing place rent and not much coming in.



Huge 7th floor 3 bed/2bath located on Monmouth St. Managed building, pool, H&HW included, private balcony and more. Please tell me more about yourself and your move and we an arrange a tour of the building.



3D tour upon request.

No Dogs Allowed



