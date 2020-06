Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom, 2.5 bath single family with a 2 car garage and ample parking for August 1. Many updates including refinished hardwood floors, new baths and CENTRAL AIR. Laundry in master bath. Working fireplace. Huge deck and yard. Lower level family room and playroom. Convenient Corey Hill location with views and walking distance to Coolidge Corner. Call for a private showing Arlene Lehane- Coldwell Banker-Brookline 617-281-4809. Floor Plan upon request. VIDEO UPON REQUEST!



Terms: One year lease