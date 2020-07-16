Amenities

Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Boston's newest luxury rental building, Gateway Boston. The property features brand new construction of 32 luxury rental units over 4 floors. This beautiful one bedroom plus den unit showcases quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash, an over abundance of windows and natural light, laundry in unit and hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. The building has elevator access, trash and recycling on each floor. Parking is available in the underground parking garage for $250/mo! Sorry No Undergrads! Within 0.1 miles to both St. Mary's and Fenway T- Stops on the Green Line, Whole Foods and Fenway Park! Get in contact today for more info!



Terms: One year lease