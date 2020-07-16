All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 11 2020

Gateway Boston

900 Beacon Street · (518) 423-0309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Boston's newest luxury rental building, Gateway Boston. The property features brand new construction of 32 luxury rental units over 4 floors. This beautiful one bedroom plus den unit showcases quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash, an over abundance of windows and natural light, laundry in unit and hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. The building has elevator access, trash and recycling on each floor. Parking is available in the underground parking garage for $250/mo! Sorry No Undergrads! Within 0.1 miles to both St. Mary's and Fenway T- Stops on the Green Line, Whole Foods and Fenway Park! Get in contact today for more info!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway Boston have any available units?
Gateway Boston has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Gateway Boston have?
Some of Gateway Boston's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Boston currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Boston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway Boston pet-friendly?
No, Gateway Boston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Gateway Boston offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Boston offers parking.
Does Gateway Boston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gateway Boston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Boston have a pool?
No, Gateway Boston does not have a pool.
Does Gateway Boston have accessible units?
No, Gateway Boston does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway Boston have units with dishwashers?
No, Gateway Boston does not have units with dishwashers.
