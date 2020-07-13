/
pet friendly apartments
412 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA
9 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
11 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
5 Units Available
Broadway
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
1 Unit Available
Addison-Orange
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.
1 Unit Available
Belingham Square
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.
1 Unit Available
Lower Broadway
100 Broadway
100 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1253 sqft
Are you looking to rent a beautiful, renovated, pet friendly, 3 bedroom condo with private outdoor deck and city views? This is your place! The condo is located in the Waterfront neighborhood of Chelsea, which is the happening! Located walking
1 Unit Available
Belingham Square
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
14 Units Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
44 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
51 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
33 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1098 Bennington Street
1098 Bennington Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Rent: $3,000 / Month Beds: 3 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Dog Friendly (no cats) Parking: Street parking, permit only Utilities: Not included (Dec-Feb avg: $37/month gas; $53/month electric // Jun-Jul avg: $15/month gas; $38/month
1 Unit Available
Medford Street - The Neck
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,925
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Jeffries Point
106 Chelsea St.
106 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated unit! Grey hardwood floors throughout! Quartz countertops! White shaker cabinets! Rainfall shower head with new tiles throughout! Stainless steel appliances, Pet friendly, laundry in building coming soon.
1 Unit Available
Jeffries Point
182 Cottage St.
182 Cottage Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1430 sqft
You will love this condo! 4 Bed two bath spacious unit duplex unit. Updated Granite kitchen with W/D in the unit.
1 Unit Available
Eagle Hill
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
959 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
89 Princeton St Unit 1
89 Princeton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Cat friendly for $50/month.
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
136 Saratoga St.
136 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Central-Maverick Square - Large, bright, floor through apartment with 2 bedrooms (one of which has an attached study), living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, another room for home office and an enclosed back porch. Rent includes heat and hot water.
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
75 Morris St Apt 2
75 Morris Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.
1 Unit Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
17 Mount Vernon Street
17 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1450 sqft
17 Mount Vernon Street Apt #C, Boston, MA 02129 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 08/01/2020.
