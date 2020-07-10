Apartment List
229 Apartments for rent in Norwood, MA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
8 Units Available
Norwood Centre
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
69 Units Available
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
28 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
301 Engamore Lane
301 Engamore Lane, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
800 sqft
Safe, quiet, convenient, beautiful apartment with an in-built washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heater, hot/cold water, storage space, free parking, swimming pool, gym, and recreation center. The train station is a 2-minutes walk from the apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 West St.
20 West Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
Nice two bedroom apt. on the second floor of 2 family. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry and full size washer and dryer. Nice size bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and natural woodwork.

1 of 4

Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
1208 Norwest Dr.
1208 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
1005 sqft
$500 Off if Apply in 24 hour of Showing Washer/Dryer Pool and Fitness Room Private Entry 24 Hour Maintenance Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Norwood Centre
140 Railroad Ave
140 Railroad Avenue, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1164 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo near Commuter Rail - Property Id: 54676 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54676 Property Id 54676 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919363)
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
409 Washington St.
409 Washington Street, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
820 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Washer and Dryer on property Cat and Dog Friendly 1st Parking Spot Free Professional Managed Virtual Tour Available Terms: One year lease

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,281
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,591
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Run Apartments
12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to MBTA rail station, IKEA, and local schools. Units have designer kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting. Community offers a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.

July 2020 Norwood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norwood Rent Report. Norwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norwood rents declined significantly over the past month

Norwood rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norwood stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,763 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Norwood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Norwood, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Somerville, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.6%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norwood

    Rent growth in Norwood has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norwood is less affordable for renters.

    • Norwood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,763 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norwood remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norwood than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Norwood is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

