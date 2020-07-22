Apartment List
MA
/
stoneham
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:43 PM

239 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Stoneham offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
197 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
120 summer St.
120 Summer Street, Stoneham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Backed with recreation park, this rental unit located on the 2nd and 3rd levels.
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
16 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
46 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
11 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
AFFORDABLE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE! Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half-mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
11 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:33 PM
6 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,033
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 01:33 PM
14 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,113
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Melrose Highlands
36 Chipman Ave 2
36 Chipman Avenue, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 36 Chipman Ave #2 - Property Id: 129657 Welcome to this recently renovated bi-level two bedroom apartment in the Melrose Highlands neighborhood, just a tenth of a mile from the commuter station.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation. Laundry onsite.
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:42 PM
$
21 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,895
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 01:42 PM
9 Units Available
Wynnmere
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
51 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,984
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,333
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,903
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
84 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,605
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
28 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
14 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,063
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,298
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
24 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,165
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
11 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,750
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Stoneham, MA

A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.

Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stoneham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Stoneham, MA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Stoneham offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Stoneham. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Stoneham can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

