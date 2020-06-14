/
1 bedroom apartments
225 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
West Revere
102 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Crescent Beach
11 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
755 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
702 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
376 Ocean Ave #1005
376 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
382 Ocean Ave
382 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
704 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Only 15 minutes to Downtown Boston. Live on the beach and right on the T. Only 15 minutes to downtown Boston. What can be better? Quiet, clean 1-bedroom unit with OCEAN VIEWS from the bedroom AND the balcony.
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
350 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
West Revere
107 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Soldiers Home
18 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
85 OLIVER
85 Oliver Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
9999 sqft
LOVELY 2ND. FLOOR UNIT IN A 6 UNIT BUILDING. SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUINTER SPACE. STOVE AND FRIDGE, ADJOING A SPACIOUS L.R. 1 FULL BATH. MSTR.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
75 Waldemar Ave
75 Waldemar Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
577 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo 5 min talk to blue line - Property Id: 252973 One bedroom one bathroom available from April 1st, in East Boston. 5 min walk to blue line. Comes with a parking spot. Washer/ dryer in the building. 2 min drive to Route 1.
Results within 5 miles of Revere
South Salem
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
784 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
