Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

949 Dorchester Ave.

949 Dorchester Avenue · (617) 953-4748
Location

949 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bathrooms on Dorchester Ave, 2 min walk to JFK/UMASS T1 Ready for august 1st move in! Make this spacious apartment your new home: Sun filled living room with big windows and big closet. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Two large bedrooms. One full bathroom with beautiful mosaic tiles and fancy rain shower. Half bathroom with LED light-up mirror. Countless of stylish details give this space exceptional character! Laundromat nearby - no laundry in building. Central heat and A/C. On street parking with resident sticker. Utilities not included, tenants only have one bill- electricity. Convenient location: 2 min walk to JFK/UMASS T stop (red line), walk to South Bay Plaza featuring brand new AMC Movie Theater, supermarket and many shops and restaurants. Near Carson Beach. This place really does have it all - hurry in, it will not last!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Dorchester Ave. have any available units?
949 Dorchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Dorchester Ave. have?
Some of 949 Dorchester Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Dorchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
949 Dorchester Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Dorchester Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 949 Dorchester Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 949 Dorchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 949 Dorchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 949 Dorchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Dorchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Dorchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 949 Dorchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 949 Dorchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 949 Dorchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Dorchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Dorchester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
