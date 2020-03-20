949 Dorchester Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bathrooms on Dorchester Ave, 2 min walk to JFK/UMASS T1 Ready for august 1st move in! Make this spacious apartment your new home: Sun filled living room with big windows and big closet. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Two large bedrooms. One full bathroom with beautiful mosaic tiles and fancy rain shower. Half bathroom with LED light-up mirror. Countless of stylish details give this space exceptional character! Laundromat nearby - no laundry in building. Central heat and A/C. On street parking with resident sticker. Utilities not included, tenants only have one bill- electricity. Convenient location: 2 min walk to JFK/UMASS T stop (red line), walk to South Bay Plaza featuring brand new AMC Movie Theater, supermarket and many shops and restaurants. Near Carson Beach. This place really does have it all - hurry in, it will not last!!!



Terms: One year lease