94 Bennett St.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This spacious 3 bed is an absolute STEAL! Enjoy meals in the over-sized kitchen or sun-drenched dining room. The yard is perfect for warm-weather lounging and each room is a good size. Easy street parking and a short walk to Brighton Center and the Commuter Rail/Boston Landing make this a rare find. You won't find value like this anywhere else in Brighton, see it before it goes! Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease