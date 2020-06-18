All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 94 Bennett St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
94 Bennett St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

94 Bennett St.

94 Bennett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

94 Bennett Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This spacious 3 bed is an absolute STEAL! Enjoy meals in the over-sized kitchen or sun-drenched dining room. The yard is perfect for warm-weather lounging and each room is a good size. Easy street parking and a short walk to Brighton Center and the Commuter Rail/Boston Landing make this a rare find. You won't find value like this anywhere else in Brighton, see it before it goes! Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Bennett St. have any available units?
94 Bennett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 94 Bennett St. currently offering any rent specials?
94 Bennett St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Bennett St. pet-friendly?
No, 94 Bennett St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 94 Bennett St. offer parking?
No, 94 Bennett St. does not offer parking.
Does 94 Bennett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Bennett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Bennett St. have a pool?
No, 94 Bennett St. does not have a pool.
Does 94 Bennett St. have accessible units?
No, 94 Bennett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Bennett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Bennett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Bennett St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Bennett St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College