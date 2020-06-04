All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 91 Green St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
91 Green St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

91 Green St.

91 Green Street · (617) 756-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91 Green Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VIDEO available! Video & pics: For layout purposes only as it's currently being renovated! This large corner 2 bed 2 bath apt in Charlestown will be renovated for July 1. New paint throughout to a neutral off white, new modern light fixtures, new tile, mirror & lights in bathroom. Place will look like new once complete! Call for more details. This sun filled corner home features hardwood floors throughout. A large master bedroom with en suite bathroom & a second medium sized bedroom. Ample storage & closet space throughout. Large open kitchen & living room. In unit laundry. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric. Amazing location gives this a 93 walk score. Just minutes to so many great local cafes, restaurants like Brewer's Fork, Pier 6, Monument, Figs & Whole Foods. Easy resident street parking & easy access to I-93, I-90 & Rt-1. Located right off the 93 bus line, get to Financial District in under 20 mins! Virtual tours & in person tours welcome! Available JULY 1 Bedrooms are 10' 11' and 14'x14' VIDEO: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0MYBwxt7K4aZSv-YaIK8KesyA#Boston

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Green St. have any available units?
91 Green St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 91 Green St. currently offering any rent specials?
91 Green St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Green St. pet-friendly?
No, 91 Green St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 91 Green St. offer parking?
No, 91 Green St. does not offer parking.
Does 91 Green St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Green St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Green St. have a pool?
No, 91 Green St. does not have a pool.
Does 91 Green St. have accessible units?
No, 91 Green St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Green St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Green St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Green St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Green St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91 Green St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity