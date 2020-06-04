91 Green St.

Amenities

VIDEO available! Video & pics: For layout purposes only as it's currently being renovated! This large corner 2 bed 2 bath apt in Charlestown will be renovated for July 1. New paint throughout to a neutral off white, new modern light fixtures, new tile, mirror & lights in bathroom. Place will look like new once complete! Call for more details. This sun filled corner home features hardwood floors throughout. A large master bedroom with en suite bathroom & a second medium sized bedroom. Ample storage & closet space throughout. Large open kitchen & living room. In unit laundry. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric. Amazing location gives this a 93 walk score. Just minutes to so many great local cafes, restaurants like Brewer's Fork, Pier 6, Monument, Figs & Whole Foods. Easy resident street parking & easy access to I-93, I-90 & Rt-1. Located right off the 93 bus line, get to Financial District in under 20 mins! Virtual tours & in person tours welcome! Available JULY 1 Bedrooms are 10' 11' and 14'x14' VIDEO: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0MYBwxt7K4aZSv-YaIK8KesyA#Boston



Terms: One year lease