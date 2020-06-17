Amenities

VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk. Two spacious bedrooms, an updated bath, kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful shared roof deck, laundry in the building, storage space available. Located on the #39 bus lending full access to Longwood and downtown, minutes to Train and JP Pond, Close to Centre Street shops and restaurants, Whole Foods, Tres Gatos, the Jamaica way Bike Path. Everything JP has to offer! Rent includes heat & hot water! No pets, No smoking.



Terms: One year lease