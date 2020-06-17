All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

90 bynner

90 Bynner Street · (857) 350-0921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Bynner Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
VACANT,Stylish furnished yet comfortable this unit is streaming with sunlight. Hardwood floor throughout, spacious living/dining room looks out to a gem of a sunroom offering a place to relax or work at your desk. Two spacious bedrooms, an updated bath, kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful shared roof deck, laundry in the building, storage space available. Located on the #39 bus lending full access to Longwood and downtown, minutes to Train and JP Pond, Close to Centre Street shops and restaurants, Whole Foods, Tres Gatos, the Jamaica way Bike Path. Everything JP has to offer! Rent includes heat & hot water! No pets, No smoking.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 bynner have any available units?
90 bynner has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 bynner have?
Some of 90 bynner's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 bynner currently offering any rent specials?
90 bynner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 bynner pet-friendly?
No, 90 bynner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 90 bynner offer parking?
No, 90 bynner does not offer parking.
Does 90 bynner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 bynner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 bynner have a pool?
No, 90 bynner does not have a pool.
Does 90 bynner have accessible units?
No, 90 bynner does not have accessible units.
Does 90 bynner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 bynner has units with dishwashers.
