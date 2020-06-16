All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:08 PM

9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F

9 Seaverns Avenue · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Seaverns Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
JUST LISTED!!

Property Features:
*Gut renovated
*Granite Counter Tops
*New Stainless Steel Appliances
*Hot Water included
*Open concept
*Professionally managed bldg.
*Air conditioning

Description:
Bright and spacious renovated one-bedroom apartment that is completely updated! This condo quality unit is located on the first floor of a professionally managed building and includes hot water!

The kitchen has just been renovated to include brand new cabinets, gorgeous brand new stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops! The kitchen is open to a dining room with the living room just beyond through french doors. The living room has a closet for extra storage space.

The bathroom has been completely renovated to include shower with subway tile walls. The bedroom is good size with a single closet.

There are hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and bedroom and new modern tile floors in the bath. The living room and bedroom have built in a/c.

First month's rent ($2,225), last month's rent ($2,225), Realtor fee ($2,225), $25 application fee and $25 key deposit per tenant.

Lease through August 31, 2021 and good credit required. Hot water INCLUDED; tenant responsible for paying electric, gas, and cable/Internet. 1 cat okay. No dogs and no smoking allowed.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you
Location:
Great Jamaica Plain location near the infamous Jamaica Pond (the largest body of water in Boston), and just a short distance to the Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace). Just steps out the door you reach the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Grab the #39 bus is just 1 block away on Centre Street or walk about 7 minutes to Green Street T on the orange line. Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F have any available units?
9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F have?
Some of 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F is pet friendly.
Does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F offer parking?
No, 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F does not offer parking.
Does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F have a pool?
No, 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F have accessible units?
No, 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity