9 Seaverns Avenue #1F - 1F

Property Features:

*Gut renovated

*Granite Counter Tops

*New Stainless Steel Appliances

*Hot Water included

*Open concept

*Professionally managed bldg.

*Air conditioning



Description:

Bright and spacious renovated one-bedroom apartment that is completely updated! This condo quality unit is located on the first floor of a professionally managed building and includes hot water!



The kitchen has just been renovated to include brand new cabinets, gorgeous brand new stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops! The kitchen is open to a dining room with the living room just beyond through french doors. The living room has a closet for extra storage space.



The bathroom has been completely renovated to include shower with subway tile walls. The bedroom is good size with a single closet.



There are hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and bedroom and new modern tile floors in the bath. The living room and bedroom have built in a/c.



First month's rent ($2,225), last month's rent ($2,225), Realtor fee ($2,225), $25 application fee and $25 key deposit per tenant.



Lease through August 31, 2021 and good credit required. Hot water INCLUDED; tenant responsible for paying electric, gas, and cable/Internet. 1 cat okay. No dogs and no smoking allowed.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you

Location:

Great Jamaica Plain location near the infamous Jamaica Pond (the largest body of water in Boston), and just a short distance to the Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace). Just steps out the door you reach the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Grab the #39 bus is just 1 block away on Centre Street or walk about 7 minutes to Green Street T on the orange line. Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown.