Gorgeous new 1 bedroom apartment, tastefully renovated with contemporary finishes including carrera quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and classic ceramic subway tile accents. There are beautiful original hardwood floors throughout the living space and an enclosed porch with ceramic tile floors off of the kitchen. There are two exclusive use parking spaces, one guest parking and a large private storage room in the basement along with a common yard and laundry. Conveniently located within close proximity to dozens of shops and restaurants and just 1 mi from Roslindale Village and 1.5 miles from Forest Hills. Gas heat and hot water separate. Pet friendly. Call Metro 617-232-2255!



Terms: One year lease