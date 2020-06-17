83 Glenville Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room

Beautiful Allston four bed / two bath apartment. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen, equipped with built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, stove, and full-sized refrigerator. Hardwood flooring throughout. Enormous bedrooms. Moments to Allston Village. Seconds to MBTA Walk Score gives this location a 91! Glenville Avenue is a quiet side street off bustling Harvard Avenue. Dozens of restaurants and shops nearby. Stone's throw from the T (Green Line, B Train, Harvard Ave Stop). Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.