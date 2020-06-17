All apartments in Boston
83 Glenville Ave.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:15 AM

83 Glenville Ave.

83 Glenville Avenue · (617) 500-1282
Location

83 Glenville Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Beautiful Allston four bed / two bath apartment. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen, equipped with built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, stove, and full-sized refrigerator. Hardwood flooring throughout. Enormous bedrooms. Moments to Allston Village. Seconds to MBTA Walk Score gives this location a 91! Glenville Avenue is a quiet side street off bustling Harvard Avenue. Dozens of restaurants and shops nearby. Stone's throw from the T (Green Line, B Train, Harvard Ave Stop). Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Glenville Ave. have any available units?
83 Glenville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Glenville Ave. have?
Some of 83 Glenville Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Glenville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
83 Glenville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Glenville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Glenville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 83 Glenville Ave. offer parking?
No, 83 Glenville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 83 Glenville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Glenville Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Glenville Ave. have a pool?
No, 83 Glenville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 83 Glenville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 83 Glenville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Glenville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Glenville Ave. has units with dishwashers.
