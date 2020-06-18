All apartments in Boston
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

79 Fenway

79 Fenway · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Fenway, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WOW let the pictures speak for themselves! This EYE-CATCHING 2 Bed with spacious rooms and lovely functional kitchen is one that you must make your new home. The apartment is close to public transport and is in a great neighborhood with in demand amenities and features.So convenient to area amenities and with great features, this will not last! Prime location, excellent area amenities, stylish and alluring apartment, this is a phenomenal deal! Schedule a tour IMMEDIATELY to see this exceptional apartment!*** Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Fenway have any available units?
79 Fenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 79 Fenway currently offering any rent specials?
79 Fenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Fenway pet-friendly?
No, 79 Fenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 79 Fenway offer parking?
No, 79 Fenway does not offer parking.
Does 79 Fenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Fenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Fenway have a pool?
No, 79 Fenway does not have a pool.
Does 79 Fenway have accessible units?
No, 79 Fenway does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Fenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Fenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Fenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Fenway does not have units with air conditioning.
