764 Tremont St

Amenities
Floor-through 1 bedroom 814 sq ft penthouse in ideal South End location
Fully furnished and applianced with everything you need to live (bath and bed linens, 60 HDTV, all kitchenware and appliances, vacuum, etc). (better than an AirB&B)
Open sun-splashed layout w/ spacious living/dining room and large chefs kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets.
* very close to the Orange and Green lines.
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Exposed brick walls
* 60-inch large screen HDTV
Kitchen has
*large breakfast bar
* black radiant heat cooktop and full-sized oven
* stainless steel full-sized fridge
* dishwasher
* plus all other needed kitchen appliances, gadgets, flatware, dishes, glasses, etc.
Modern washer & dryer in unit
Walk-in closet in bedroom
Doorless jumbo shower with stone and glass walls.
* Roof deck has lovely city views.
* Central heat and air.
Utilities (gas/electric) included.
If interested, call John (owner)