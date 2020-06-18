All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 764 Tremont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
764 Tremont St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:42 AM

764 Tremont St

764 Tremont Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

764 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Floor-through 1 bedroom 814 sq ft penthouse in ideal South End location

Fully furnished and applianced with everything you need to live (bath and bed linens, 60 HDTV, all kitchenware and appliances, vacuum, etc). (better than an AirB&B)

Open sun-splashed layout w/ spacious living/dining room and large chefs kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets.

* very close to the Orange and Green lines.
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Exposed brick walls
* 60-inch large screen HDTV

Kitchen has
*large breakfast bar
* black radiant heat cooktop and full-sized oven
* stainless steel full-sized fridge
* dishwasher
* plus all other needed kitchen appliances, gadgets, flatware, dishes, glasses, etc.

Modern washer & dryer in unit
Walk-in closet in bedroom
Doorless jumbo shower with stone and glass walls.

* Roof deck has lovely city views.
* Central heat and air.

Utilities (gas/electric) included.

If interested, call John (owner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Tremont St have any available units?
764 Tremont St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Tremont St have?
Some of 764 Tremont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Tremont St currently offering any rent specials?
764 Tremont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Tremont St pet-friendly?
No, 764 Tremont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 764 Tremont St offer parking?
No, 764 Tremont St does not offer parking.
Does 764 Tremont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Tremont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Tremont St have a pool?
No, 764 Tremont St does not have a pool.
Does 764 Tremont St have accessible units?
No, 764 Tremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Tremont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Tremont St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 764 Tremont St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity