All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 758 Tremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
758 Tremont Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

758 Tremont Street

758 Tremont Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

758 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A classic South End home with a contemporary and luxurious feel. This floor through home features: 2 bedrooms ( second bedroom can comfortably fit a full size bed), 1 bathroom, open-concept living room and kitchen, which is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful granite counters, an island with pendant lights, and plenty of storage/cabinet space throughout. The white marble bath features a jetted tub. Additional features include: in-unit washer/dryer, surround sound, central air conditioning, brand new custom master bedroom closet, hardwood floors throughout, and an abundance of private storage. What really makes the place special is the extremely high 11'6" ceilings , as well as the gorgeous private deck. Located amongst all of the best restaurants, shops, public transportation, both the South End AND Back Bay has to offer. 7 minute walk to orange line T- Stop! HEAT and HOT WATER included. AVAILABLE September 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Tremont Street have any available units?
758 Tremont Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 Tremont Street have?
Some of 758 Tremont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
758 Tremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 758 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 758 Tremont Street offer parking?
No, 758 Tremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 758 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 Tremont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 758 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 758 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 758 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 Tremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 758 Tremont Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity