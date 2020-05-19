758 Tremont Street

Amenities

A classic South End home with a contemporary and luxurious feel. This floor through home features: 2 bedrooms ( second bedroom can comfortably fit a full size bed), 1 bathroom, open-concept living room and kitchen, which is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful granite counters, an island with pendant lights, and plenty of storage/cabinet space throughout. The white marble bath features a jetted tub. Additional features include: in-unit washer/dryer, surround sound, central air conditioning, brand new custom master bedroom closet, hardwood floors throughout, and an abundance of private storage. What really makes the place special is the extremely high 11'6" ceilings , as well as the gorgeous private deck. Located amongst all of the best restaurants, shops, public transportation, both the South End AND Back Bay has to offer. 7 minute walk to orange line T- Stop! HEAT and HOT WATER included. AVAILABLE September 1st!