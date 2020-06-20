All apartments in Boston
75 Chestnut St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

75 Chestnut St.

75 Chestnut Street · (617) 505-8321
Location

75 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on 2nd floor of condo building centrally located in Beacon Hill. Steps to Charles Street with fabulous shopping and restaurants. Stone's throw away to Boston Commons and the Public Garden, MGH, Financial District, Back Bay, Newbury Street and public transportation. Lots of natural light with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counter top, gas cooking and dishwasher. Living room features large windows, electric fireplace with custom built-ins and accommodates a dining table. Bathroom is nicely appointed with oversized tiled stall shower. Common roof deck offers beautiful Boston views. Laundry facilities are nearby. Heat and Hot Water included. Available September 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Chestnut St. have any available units?
75 Chestnut St. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Chestnut St. have?
Some of 75 Chestnut St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Chestnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Chestnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Chestnut St. pet-friendly?
No, 75 Chestnut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 75 Chestnut St. offer parking?
No, 75 Chestnut St. does not offer parking.
Does 75 Chestnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Chestnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Chestnut St. have a pool?
No, 75 Chestnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Chestnut St. have accessible units?
No, 75 Chestnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Chestnut St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Chestnut St. has units with dishwashers.
