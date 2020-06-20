75 Chestnut St.

Amenities

Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on 2nd floor of condo building centrally located in Beacon Hill. Steps to Charles Street with fabulous shopping and restaurants. Stone's throw away to Boston Commons and the Public Garden, MGH, Financial District, Back Bay, Newbury Street and public transportation. Lots of natural light with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counter top, gas cooking and dishwasher. Living room features large windows, electric fireplace with custom built-ins and accommodates a dining table. Bathroom is nicely appointed with oversized tiled stall shower. Common roof deck offers beautiful Boston views. Laundry facilities are nearby. Heat and Hot Water included. Available September 1st.



Terms: One year lease