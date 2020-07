Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Fantastic JP four bedroom in prime location! Situated on the first floor of an owner occupied three family home. This apartment features natural wood trims and hardwood flooring. Conveniently located a 10 minute walk to the Green Street T station, Caffe Nero on Centre Street, and 15 minute walk to Jamaica Pond. Oil heat is separate, laundry is in the basement, and parking is on street.