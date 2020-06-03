All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

74 Georgia St.

74 Georgia Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

74 Georgia Street, Boston, MA 02121
Washington Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Immaculate. Located at grove hall. 3 bed and 3.5 bathrooms! Lots ofeextra closet space. Free laundry in a renovated basement. other features includes hardwood floors throughout, modern stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops, jacuzzi, all new renovation, central a/c and porch, which over looks a beautifully maintained garden. Rent also includes wireless internet and satellite dish tv! Steps from restraints, super stop&amp;shop, cvs/pharmacy, and 2 banks. Also by red line, orange line, green line (e) and bus #'s 14, 23, 28, 19 and 45. Free driveway parking. - call me today for more information on this property and other ones we have in this category!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Georgia St. have any available units?
74 Georgia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Georgia St. have?
Some of 74 Georgia St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Georgia St. currently offering any rent specials?
74 Georgia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Georgia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Georgia St. is pet friendly.
Does 74 Georgia St. offer parking?
Yes, 74 Georgia St. does offer parking.
Does 74 Georgia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Georgia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Georgia St. have a pool?
No, 74 Georgia St. does not have a pool.
Does 74 Georgia St. have accessible units?
No, 74 Georgia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Georgia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Georgia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
