74 Georgia St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Immaculate. Located at grove hall. 3 bed and 3.5 bathrooms! Lots ofeextra closet space. Free laundry in a renovated basement. other features includes hardwood floors throughout, modern stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops, jacuzzi, all new renovation, central a/c and porch, which over looks a beautifully maintained garden. Rent also includes wireless internet and satellite dish tv! Steps from restraints, super stop&shop, cvs/pharmacy, and 2 banks. Also by red line, orange line, green line (e) and bus #'s 14, 23, 28, 19 and 45. Free driveway parking. - call me today for more information on this property and other ones we have in this category!