72 Gardner St.

JUST WENT NO FEE!! ***EXCLUSIVE*** AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 1st FOR 2995- This is a 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the top floor of a multi unit building. If you use it as a 4 bed, the living room will be a bedroom with a door. Huge apartment with an open floor plan with the living room in the front and kitchen and dining area in the back. Hardwood floors run throughout the common area. Space for a table in the kitchen, which also has a full size dishwasher and plenty of counter space. Gas stove and full size fridge! Awesome way to save some cash and live with your best friends in the most convenient location in Allston. Hot water included, you pay heat. Right on the green line B train Harvard ave and Packards corner T stop train station. super 88 Market. Quick walk to BU Boston University and bus access to 57, 66, and 64 bus lines into Central Square to pick up the red line train. Please give me a call at the number in the photos or email me David Bussison - 617-708-4547 David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease