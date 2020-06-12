All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 72 Gardner St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
72 Gardner St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

72 Gardner St.

72 Gardner Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

72 Gardner Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
JUST WENT NO FEE!! ***EXCLUSIVE*** AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER 1st FOR 2995- This is a 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the top floor of a multi unit building. If you use it as a 4 bed, the living room will be a bedroom with a door. Huge apartment with an open floor plan with the living room in the front and kitchen and dining area in the back. Hardwood floors run throughout the common area. Space for a table in the kitchen, which also has a full size dishwasher and plenty of counter space. Gas stove and full size fridge! Awesome way to save some cash and live with your best friends in the most convenient location in Allston. Hot water included, you pay heat. Right on the green line B train Harvard ave and Packards corner T stop train station. super 88 Market. Quick walk to BU Boston University and bus access to 57, 66, and 64 bus lines into Central Square to pick up the red line train. Please give me a call at the number in the photos or email me David Bussison - 617-708-4547 David@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Gardner St. have any available units?
72 Gardner St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Gardner St. have?
Some of 72 Gardner St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Gardner St. currently offering any rent specials?
72 Gardner St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Gardner St. pet-friendly?
No, 72 Gardner St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 72 Gardner St. offer parking?
No, 72 Gardner St. does not offer parking.
Does 72 Gardner St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Gardner St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Gardner St. have a pool?
No, 72 Gardner St. does not have a pool.
Does 72 Gardner St. have accessible units?
No, 72 Gardner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Gardner St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Gardner St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 72 Gardner St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity