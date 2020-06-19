All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 70 Union St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
70 Union St.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:03 PM

70 Union St.

70 Union Street · (401) 640-9275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 Union Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great apartment is right in Brighton Center, on a nice quiet street. It is steps away from the B line train and right next to some of Boston's major bus transportation routes. This unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 1 modern bathroom, an updated eat in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal and microwave! Other features include a great living room, nice dining room, a working fireplace, a porch and a yard! This unit includes a private lockable garage. There is laundry in the building and it's available 6/1!! The rent is $2600/mo and that includes 2 outdoor parking spots AND 1 Garage! Call Metro Realty Corp to show. 617-232-2255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Union St. have any available units?
70 Union St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Union St. have?
Some of 70 Union St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Union St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Union St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Union St. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Union St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 70 Union St. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Union St. does offer parking.
Does 70 Union St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Union St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Union St. have a pool?
No, 70 Union St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Union St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Union St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Union St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Union St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 Union St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity