70 Union St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This great apartment is right in Brighton Center, on a nice quiet street. It is steps away from the B line train and right next to some of Boston's major bus transportation routes. This unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 1 modern bathroom, an updated eat in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal and microwave! Other features include a great living room, nice dining room, a working fireplace, a porch and a yard! This unit includes a private lockable garage. There is laundry in the building and it's available 6/1!! The rent is $2600/mo and that includes 2 outdoor parking spots AND 1 Garage! Call Metro Realty Corp to show. 617-232-2255