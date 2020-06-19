Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Here ye! Here ye! The owner of 7 Tyndale Street in the idyllic neighborhood of Roslindale, inside the boundary of Boston, is seeking a tenant for the enjoyment of a lovely first-floor apartment. The property can be rented furnished and is friendly for those with a dog (breed restrictions may apply)! Even better: ALL UTILITIES are included except for cable/internet. You simply move right in and start social distancing while learning to tickle the ivories of the baby grand piano. There is even free laundry on-site. Better yet, you are located a mere 5 minutes from the Roslindale Village Train station, across the lovely Fallon Field, where one can catch a ride that will have you at Back Bay Station in 12 minutes. The property features a shared yard, off-street parking, hardwood floors, a graciously sized living area, charming front porch for that all-important morning coffee, and beautiful gumwood trim throughout. A longer-term lease is preferred but all applicants are encouraged.