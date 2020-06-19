All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 7 Tyndale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
7 Tyndale Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

7 Tyndale Street

7 Tyndale Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7 Tyndale Street, Boston, MA 02131
Centre-South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 99999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Here ye! Here ye! The owner of 7 Tyndale Street in the idyllic neighborhood of Roslindale, inside the boundary of Boston, is seeking a tenant for the enjoyment of a lovely first-floor apartment. The property can be rented furnished and is friendly for those with a dog (breed restrictions may apply)! Even better: ALL UTILITIES are included except for cable/internet. You simply move right in and start social distancing while learning to tickle the ivories of the baby grand piano. There is even free laundry on-site. Better yet, you are located a mere 5 minutes from the Roslindale Village Train station, across the lovely Fallon Field, where one can catch a ride that will have you at Back Bay Station in 12 minutes. The property features a shared yard, off-street parking, hardwood floors, a graciously sized living area, charming front porch for that all-important morning coffee, and beautiful gumwood trim throughout. A longer-term lease is preferred but all applicants are encouraged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Tyndale Street have any available units?
7 Tyndale Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Tyndale Street have?
Some of 7 Tyndale Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Tyndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Tyndale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Tyndale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Tyndale Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Tyndale Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Tyndale Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Tyndale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Tyndale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Tyndale Street have a pool?
No, 7 Tyndale Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Tyndale Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Tyndale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Tyndale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Tyndale Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Tyndale Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity