7 Mendelssohn

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

A MUST SEE - Sunny, Spacious, Open 3 Bedroom in Roslindale! First floor unit, with a generous mudroom as soon as you walk in. This leads to an expansive and open living room and dinning room! Two large bedrooms with good sized closets and plenty of space for dressers and more. Third bedroom is fairly sized (8 x 13) with a WALK-IN CLOSET (4 x 8)! Also great option for an office space with lots of sunlight with 6 windows for this room only! Theres an eat-in-kitchen with plenty of counter space and lots of kitchen cabinets. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator come with the apartment. Kitchen leads to an open laundry room (washer & dryer hook-ups only) with more counter space, shelving and cabinets overhead. There is ALSO coin-op laundry in the basement! Lots of closets and storage space throughout the entire apartment. Not to mention, theres a back porch. Pictures do not do this place justice, you have to see it for yourself! Hurry! This wont last!