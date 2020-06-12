All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 7 Mendelssohn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
7 Mendelssohn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

7 Mendelssohn

7 Mendelssohn Street · (617) 869-0942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7 Mendelssohn Street, Boston, MA 02131
Metropolitan Hill - Beach Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A MUST SEE - Sunny, Spacious, Open 3 Bedroom in Roslindale! First floor unit, with a generous mudroom as soon as you walk in. This leads to an expansive and open living room and dinning room! Two large bedrooms with good sized closets and plenty of space for dressers and more. Third bedroom is fairly sized (8 x 13) with a WALK-IN CLOSET (4 x 8)! Also great option for an office space with lots of sunlight with 6 windows for this room only! Theres an eat-in-kitchen with plenty of counter space and lots of kitchen cabinets. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator come with the apartment. Kitchen leads to an open laundry room (washer & dryer hook-ups only) with more counter space, shelving and cabinets overhead. There is ALSO coin-op laundry in the basement! Lots of closets and storage space throughout the entire apartment. Not to mention, theres a back porch. Pictures do not do this place justice, you have to see it for yourself! Hurry! This wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Mendelssohn have any available units?
7 Mendelssohn has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Mendelssohn have?
Some of 7 Mendelssohn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Mendelssohn currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mendelssohn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Mendelssohn pet-friendly?
No, 7 Mendelssohn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Mendelssohn offer parking?
No, 7 Mendelssohn does not offer parking.
Does 7 Mendelssohn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Mendelssohn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Mendelssohn have a pool?
No, 7 Mendelssohn does not have a pool.
Does 7 Mendelssohn have accessible units?
No, 7 Mendelssohn does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Mendelssohn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Mendelssohn has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Mendelssohn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity