Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

7 Coffey St.

7 Coffey Street · (617) 756-0830
Location

7 Coffey Street, Boston, MA 02122
Neponset - Port Norfolk

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new 3 bed renovation in desirable Adam's Village ready for June/July move in! Modern sun drenched 2nd floor home with fresh paint throughout. Large open living room with hardwood floors, new kitchen new white cabinetry, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Nice breezy deck off one bedroom. Luxurious newly tiled bathroom with waterfall shower head. In unit laundry. Split air conditioners to keep you cool all summer! Just minutes to all the amazing local shops, restaurants & grocery stores of Dorchester. Abundant resident street parking, easy access to I-93 & the Ashmont red T line. In person showings available, updated photos & videos to come soon!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Coffey St. have any available units?
7 Coffey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Coffey St. have?
Some of 7 Coffey St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Coffey St. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Coffey St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Coffey St. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Coffey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Coffey St. offer parking?
No, 7 Coffey St. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Coffey St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Coffey St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Coffey St. have a pool?
No, 7 Coffey St. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Coffey St. have accessible units?
No, 7 Coffey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Coffey St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Coffey St. has units with dishwashers.
