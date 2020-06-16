7 Coffey St.

Amenities

Brand new 3 bed renovation in desirable Adam's Village ready for June/July move in! Modern sun drenched 2nd floor home with fresh paint throughout. Large open living room with hardwood floors, new kitchen new white cabinetry, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Nice breezy deck off one bedroom. Luxurious newly tiled bathroom with waterfall shower head. In unit laundry. Split air conditioners to keep you cool all summer! Just minutes to all the amazing local shops, restaurants & grocery stores of Dorchester. Abundant resident street parking, easy access to I-93 & the Ashmont red T line. In person showings available, updated photos & videos to come soon!



Terms: One year lease