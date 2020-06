Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated in 2016. Newly renovated beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Off-street parking in the driveway might be available for $300/month please contact out office for parking availability. Easy access to the orange line and public transportation. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable.