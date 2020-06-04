All apartments in Boston
7 Bostonia Avenue

7 Bostonia Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Bostonia Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2700 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit, located in Oak Square, Brighton. The property has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in unit coin-free laundry. Private side (grass) and back (patio) yard.

Property is a minutes walk to Oak Square, express buses downtown (501: downtown; 504: Copley) and local 57: Kenmore and 64 to Central Square and Oak Square shops, restaurants and bars.

Property is half mile to Newton Corner I-90 pike entrances and Storrow Drive and Memorial Drive.

Has a private back and side yard. Plenty of sunlight. Has a brick patio for a grill and table.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-bostonia-ave-brighton-ma-02135-usa/35298730-d164-4a7d-b7f2-84340da224d4

(RLNE5717192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Bostonia Avenue have any available units?
7 Bostonia Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Bostonia Avenue have?
Some of 7 Bostonia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Bostonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bostonia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bostonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 Bostonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Bostonia Avenue offer parking?
No, 7 Bostonia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7 Bostonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Bostonia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bostonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 Bostonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 Bostonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Bostonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bostonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Bostonia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
