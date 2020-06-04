7 Bostonia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit, located in Oak Square, Brighton. The property has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in unit coin-free laundry. Private side (grass) and back (patio) yard.



Property is a minutes walk to Oak Square, express buses downtown (501: downtown; 504: Copley) and local 57: Kenmore and 64 to Central Square and Oak Square shops, restaurants and bars.



Property is half mile to Newton Corner I-90 pike entrances and Storrow Drive and Memorial Drive.



Has a private back and side yard. Plenty of sunlight. Has a brick patio for a grill and table.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-bostonia-ave-brighton-ma-02135-usa/35298730-d164-4a7d-b7f2-84340da224d4



(RLNE5717192)