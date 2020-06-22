69 Gainsborough St.

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This Cozy & Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath has Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings & Gorgeous Exposed Brick throughout the Apartment!! Heat AND Hot water Included! You do NOT want to miss out on this Awesome Unit!! Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College



Terms: One year lease