Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

69 Gainsborough St.

69 Gainsborough Street · (617) 421-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Gainsborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This Cozy & Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath has Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings & Gorgeous Exposed Brick throughout the Apartment!! Heat AND Hot water Included! You do NOT want to miss out on this Awesome Unit!! Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Gainsborough St. have any available units?
69 Gainsborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 69 Gainsborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
69 Gainsborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Gainsborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 69 Gainsborough St. offer parking?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. does not offer parking.
Does 69 Gainsborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Gainsborough St. have a pool?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 69 Gainsborough St. have accessible units?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Gainsborough St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Gainsborough St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Gainsborough St. does not have units with air conditioning.
