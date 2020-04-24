All apartments in Boston
69 Breck Ave.

69 Breck Avenue · (617) 688-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Breck Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Charming 10 room, five bed duplex style apartment located in Oak Square. Property features include an open flowing floor plan with the sun-lit foyer that leads you into a spacious living room, dining room and totally renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counters & new appliances. The first level includes an enclosed 4 season porch as well as an office with an attached balcony. Additional features include gas heat, hardwood floors throughout, W/D in basement, private master bedroom porch, fenced yard and more. Available September 1, 2019. This is a must see! NO FEE Located only steps to the newly renovated Oak Square and Charles River. The property affords easy access to Memorial & Storrow Drive, the Mass Pike, downtown Boston, Logan Airport, Brookline, Newton, Watertown and Fenway. Amongst the local colleges and universities are Harvard, MIT, Boston University, Tufts and Boston College. Just a short distance to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Mount Auburn, Mass General and Cambridge Hospitals. Local shopping and recreational facilities include the Oak Square & Newton YMCA, BSC Sports Facilities, Chestnut Hill Malls, Newton Center shops and restaurants, Watertown & Arsenal Malls, Super Fitness, The Mount Auburn Club, Fresh Pond Reservoir & Golf Course, Newton Commonwealth Golf Course, Kenmore Square, Harvard Square, Porter Square and Watertown Square.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Breck Ave. have any available units?
69 Breck Ave. has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Breck Ave. have?
Some of 69 Breck Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Breck Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
69 Breck Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Breck Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 69 Breck Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 69 Breck Ave. offer parking?
No, 69 Breck Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 69 Breck Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Breck Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Breck Ave. have a pool?
No, 69 Breck Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 69 Breck Ave. have accessible units?
No, 69 Breck Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Breck Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Breck Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Rent Specials
