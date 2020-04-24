69 Breck Ave.

Amenities

Charming 10 room, five bed duplex style apartment located in Oak Square. Property features include an open flowing floor plan with the sun-lit foyer that leads you into a spacious living room, dining room and totally renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counters & new appliances. The first level includes an enclosed 4 season porch as well as an office with an attached balcony. Additional features include gas heat, hardwood floors throughout, W/D in basement, private master bedroom porch, fenced yard and more. Available September 1, 2019. This is a must see! NO FEE Located only steps to the newly renovated Oak Square and Charles River. The property affords easy access to Memorial & Storrow Drive, the Mass Pike, downtown Boston, Logan Airport, Brookline, Newton, Watertown and Fenway. Amongst the local colleges and universities are Harvard, MIT, Boston University, Tufts and Boston College. Just a short distance to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Mount Auburn, Mass General and Cambridge Hospitals. Local shopping and recreational facilities include the Oak Square & Newton YMCA, BSC Sports Facilities, Chestnut Hill Malls, Newton Center shops and restaurants, Watertown & Arsenal Malls, Super Fitness, The Mount Auburn Club, Fresh Pond Reservoir & Golf Course, Newton Commonwealth Golf Course, Kenmore Square, Harvard Square, Porter Square and Watertown Square.



Terms: One year lease