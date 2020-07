687 East 7th St.

Amenities

CONDO QUALITY BRICK BROWNSTONE 1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM JUST A COUPLE BLOCKS TO THE BEACH. EAST SIDE UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, RENOVATED BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, KING SIZED BEDROOM, COMMON LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT, AND COMMON BACK PATIO AREA. PREMIER EAST SIDE LOCATION JUST BLOCKS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, PARKS/BEACHES, SEAPORT DISTRICT, AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease