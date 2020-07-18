Amenities

683 Tremont Street Apt ##A, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. *Video tour available* Enjoy this beautiful sun drenched 2 Bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of South End. Open layout perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features granite countertops, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in building. The property is just seconds away from South End’s amazing restaurants. Easy access to Back Bay station, BMC and more. Plenty of street parking with permit. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3625214 ]