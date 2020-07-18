All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

683 Tremont Street

683 Tremont Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

683 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit #A · Avail. now

$2,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
683 Tremont Street Apt ##A, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. *Video tour available* Enjoy this beautiful sun drenched 2 Bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of South End. Open layout perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features granite countertops, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in building. The property is just seconds away from South End’s amazing restaurants. Easy access to Back Bay station, BMC and more. Plenty of street parking with permit. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3625214 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 Tremont Street have any available units?
683 Tremont Street has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 Tremont Street have?
Some of 683 Tremont Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
683 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 683 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 683 Tremont Street offer parking?
No, 683 Tremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 683 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 683 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 683 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 683 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 683 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.
