683 E 2Nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Amazing one bedroom unit located in the heart of South Boston. Offers an open layout between the kitchen and living area as well as a very spacious bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include in unit laundry, large private deck, and secured private storage in the basement. Walk out your door to area grocery, restaurants, nightlife, and public transit. 20 minute walk from your door to the Seaport District and all that it has to offer. Close to Boston's nationally renowned hospitals and educational institutions. Come see it today and get it before its gone! Available for July 1 move in.