Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

683 E 2Nd St

683 East Second Street · (617) 821-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

683 East Second Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Amazing one bedroom unit located in the heart of South Boston. Offers an open layout between the kitchen and living area as well as a very spacious bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include in unit laundry, large private deck, and secured private storage in the basement. Walk out your door to area grocery, restaurants, nightlife, and public transit. 20 minute walk from your door to the Seaport District and all that it has to offer. Close to Boston's nationally renowned hospitals and educational institutions. Come see it today and get it before its gone! Available for July 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 E 2Nd St have any available units?
683 E 2Nd St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 E 2Nd St have?
Some of 683 E 2Nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 E 2Nd St currently offering any rent specials?
683 E 2Nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 E 2Nd St pet-friendly?
No, 683 E 2Nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 683 E 2Nd St offer parking?
No, 683 E 2Nd St does not offer parking.
Does 683 E 2Nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 683 E 2Nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 E 2Nd St have a pool?
No, 683 E 2Nd St does not have a pool.
Does 683 E 2Nd St have accessible units?
No, 683 E 2Nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 683 E 2Nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 E 2Nd St has units with dishwashers.
